After Johnny Depp won the Amber Heard trial, Christian Dior made a statement on prime-time television

The long legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard may have finally slowed down, as the verdict in their defamation case in Virginia was announced a week ago. Although the “Aquaman” actress could appeal the decision, it will be interesting to see how Depp’s career will ultimately be bolstered by his victory in court. Because after the actor from Pirates of the Caribbean won the trial over Heard, Christian Dior made a statement on prime-time television.

The discussion around the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in the defamation case has not subsided during the week that has passed since the verdict was announced. Depp’s lawyers commented that his name has finally been cleared, and it looks like some kind of normal state has come his way. Illustrative example: Christian Dior showed an old commercial featuring actor Edward Scissorhands in the title role during the broadcast of MasterChef on Wednesday in prime time on the Fox channel. According to this TMZ report, it seems that the brand is not trying to distance itself from Depp at this unprecedented time.

Johnny Depp has signed a contract to become the face of the Dior Sauvage fragrance, which is the source of commercials that have recently started appearing in circles again. TMZ reached out to Dior for a statement about the re-run of Depp’s ad, but they did not give an official response. But with the actor’s return to television and touring as a guitarist, things are definitely going up for him.

A return to television through Dior ads definitely points to an upward trajectory for Johnny Depp after the trial. This did not always seem possible, especially after Depp lost the libel charge against the British edition of The Sun. After this verdict, Warner Bros. I immediately asked him to leave the role of Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise. He hasn’t done much work since, although Depp has recently started booking several new movie roles. As for Grindelwald, there are no guarantees that WB will officially move forward with the last two films of the planned franchise.

After a legal victory in court, Johnny Depp recently joined TikTok and posted content thanking his fans for their support. Amber Heard also gave her own response, expressing disappointment with the verdict and what it could mean for future victims of domestic violence. Heard will be seen in Aquaman 2 on March 17, 2023.