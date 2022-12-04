After Joey Batey, Michelle Yeoh from The Witcher Talks About Henry Cavill and His Departure From The Fantasy Drama: “I think Henry…”

Can you imagine how much a character played by a particular actor can affect us, the audience? We don’t realize it until the actor leaves the show and we can’t see him anymore. Yes, we are talking about Geralt of Rivia, Henry Cavill. His announcement of his exit from The Witcher devastated fans. Celebrities also told about it.

Since the streaming giant is going to release a prequel to The Witcher on December 25, most of the fandom expressed disappointment. The Witcher: Blood Origins takes place more than a thousand years before the world of The Witcher. Sofia Brown, Michelle Yeoh, Lawrence O’fuarein and many other actors will take part in the show. Recently, in an interview, Michelle Yeo spoke about the departure of Henry Cavill.

Michelle Yeoh shared her thoughts on the departure of Henry Cavill

While the upcoming fantasy series will tell how the first Witcher was created, our favorite Witcher, Geralt of Rivia, will see a new face from the show’s 4th season. In October, the “Man of Steel” actor announced his exit from the show, saying he was handing the sword to Liam Hemsworth. On the eve of the release of The Witcher: Blood Origins, Michelle Yeo spoke about the departure of the English actor. She said: “I think Henry has done an amazing job.” While she praised Cavill for his amazing performance on the show, she also showed her excitement about Liam Hemsworth.

It is quite difficult to compare the iconic role with the unforgettable performance of the Superman star. However, Michelle Yeoh spoke about her excitement at seeing what Liam Hemsworth would turn out to be. Let’s see what happens when Hemsworth takes the sword. Meanwhile, Michelle Yeoh also revealed that she has been watching The Witcher for a long time.

Well, not only Michel Yeoh, but Geralt’s only friend, Buttercup, Joey Batey, also expressed his feelings for Cavill. He said: “I sent him a message just saying how much everyone on the show is going to miss him, and I’m more than most because Henry and I are very good friends and we’ve spent the last four years cutting out these stories.” Viewers would like them to explore more stories together.

Did you also want their bond to become stronger? Will you feel the same as Buttercup?