After Jo Marie Payton from “Family Affairs” talked about the problems with filming with Jaleel White, co-star Reginald Veljohnson weighed in.

As one of the most popular sitcoms of the 1990s, the main TGIF series “Family Affairs” has long been most associated with Jalil White’s Steve Urkel, an outstanding character who turned the series from a soulful family comedy into something much more eccentric and focused on younger characters. . And while White has reflected from time to time over the years on how Urkel’s game was a blessing in one respect and a curse in another, fans are only now getting more candid views on how things were going from the adult stars of “Family Affairs.” A little more than a month after Jo Marie Payton called White in the case when he threatened her with physical violence, the performer of the role of the patriarch of the sitcom Reginald Veljonson also expressed some not entirely positive thoughts.

Having played police officer Carl Winslow, who is often offended, throughout all nine seasons, Reginald VelJohnson was present from the earliest and quietest days of the screening of “Family Affairs” until the final days, when all the young actors were mostly full-fledged. adults. Like others, Veljonson watched Jalil White become a superstar, something seemed to turn the young man’s head, and it was harder to deal with him every week. Here’s how the “Die Hard” veteran explained it to Entertainment Tonight, trying to expand his thoughts after first directing them at White:

He was a wonderful kid, [but] I think it wasn’t easy working with him. It wasn’t easy to work with everyone, and there were times when it was a little difficult for him. But in general, I have only good memories of him.

This is definitely about as even an answer as one might expect, since Reginald VelJohnson is probably more aware now than ten years ago that any overly judgmental statement about Jaleel White will spread over the Internet at the speed of a forest fire. Which, of course, doesn’t mean that he was hiding something, since he could really feel that it was a “challenge” and nothing more complicated than that. In this regard, I can’t imagine White trying to pick a physical fight with his fictional neighbor, so Weljohnson probably has nothing in common with Jo’s former co-star Marie Payton.

However, while he didn’t share any memories that revolved around unstable and hot emotions reaching a climax, Reginald VelJohnson talked about how annoying and annoying it can be to try to achieve something behind the scenes on set whenever it is. lots of kids and teenagers running around. And I think that almost any parents, teachers, counselors, etc. will immediately understand where he came from when he said:

I think, you know, a lot of kids grew up on set and we had to deal with kids… and it was an interesting experience to deal with children when they were growing up. I went to my dressing room and locked the door when I was [rehearsing] my scenes because that was the only way. Because children have a lot of energy… [and] can’t handle it. I remember one time, he [and] the kids were playing basketball on the set, and I just couldn’t stand it. I said: “Please stop the basketball!” and they wouldn’t stop. I said, “Look, either you stop playing basketball, or I’ll leave.” And I left. But after that, there was no more basketball.

For what it’s worth, Jalil White also talked for many years about how he didn’t feel welcome on the set when he first got on it. Steve Urkel was supposed to be a one-time guest, but eventually turned into a whole show thanks to ridiculously popular catch phrases like “Did I do it?” But it doesn’t seem like Payton or WelJohnson retained any animosity about this particular issue, other than the idea that White’s instant rise to fame gave him the freedom to do what he wanted on set without any consequences. One can only imagine what would have happened to the series if Urkel had disappeared instead of the long-gone Judy Winslow.

Fans have been asking for some kind of “Family Affairs” revival for ages, among other TGIF comebacks, but aside from some minimal talk of an animated comeback, things don’t seem to be moving forward on any of these fronts. However, expecting to hear more, all nine seasons can be streamed on an HBO Max subscription. And look at what the cast of “Family Matters” has been doing in recent years, which may or may not include the strain of marijuana created by Steve Urkel.