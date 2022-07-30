After Jamie Lee Curtis cast a bit of a Marvel shadow, she was asked about possibly joining the MCU

Considering that the Marvel cinematic universe is one of the most successful film franchises today, this would be a very big career step. “Everything everywhere and at once” from A24 proved that the multiverse belongs not only to Marvel. After one of the stars of the critically acclaimed film, Jamie Lee Curtis, expressed the same thing, she was asked if she could see herself joining the MCU.

“Everything is Everywhere and at Once” was released in the same year as another multiverse film shown in theaters, titled “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”. When the two films got into a little friendly competition, and Jamie Lee Curtis was the captain of it all, people asked her if she wanted to join the MCU movie, and that’s what she said:

To be honest, I can’t imagine they’ll ever call because I kicked up the dust. But I’m a collaborating artist. I work with a lot of people on a lot of different things, and if the role was interesting and if I could bring what I’m doing into it, of course I would [work with Marvel]. What should I do, say no? Of course!

The Halloween actress couldn’t help but start a little friendly multiverse rivalry with the new Doctor Strange movie. She started by saying that her independent film “costs less than the entire budget of craft services” for Marvel films. Let’s not forget that in Doctor Strange 2 there are no scenes of fighting with dildos or erotic hot dog fingers (which Andrew Garfield rocks in public). Curtis then went on to ridicule the Doctor Strange sequel, revealing in a behind-the-scenes video that her comedy-drama film used “old-school tricks” compared to the green-screen camera tricks “without miracles.” In May, she even called Dr. Strange on Instagram a “copycat” of her film about the multiverse when she showed a photo of two posters side by side.

While being in a Marvel movie would be an intriguing idea for this competitive actress, she told People she doesn’t believe Marvel knows what to do with her at her age. Curtis also said she wouldn’t like the idea of too many works on a green screen. I can’t say I blame her for this, given that Marvel is the same studio that would make even computer graphics for an actor’s hair (as in “Avengers: Finale”). She was very proud that she could do her job in “Everything everywhere and at once” without the help of the magic of the green screen.

While age should never be a factor in what Marvel might have in store, it makes sense to believe that Marvel superhero movies might not be right for every actress. After all, Jamie Lee Curtis was known for her iconic role in Halloween movies, and she recently finished her “satisfying” role as Laurie Strode in the upcoming movie Halloween Ends. But Jamie Lee Curtis’ best films included a wide range of roles, such as family roles in “Freaky Friday” and “My Girl,” comedic roles in “Swap Places,” and combat roles in “Blue Steel.” So if she really wanted a place at Marvel, I don’t believe that this actress can’t do anything.

Imagine the irony if Jamie Lee Curtis decided to join the MCU after her incessant jokes about it. If she needed some advice on what roles she would be good for if she joined this successful superhero franchise, Curtis would be perfect for various Marvel characters. In the meantime, you can make sure that “Halloween Ends” is released in theaters on October 14.