After James Gunn, Netflix Closes The Door For Henry Cavill’s Return in The Witcher and Backs Liam Hemsworth Amid The Chaos

This stirred the witcher universe from its core when its main actor Henry Cavill handed over the legacy of the gray-haired monster hunter to Liam Hemsworth. There was talk in the air that the Briton had left a medieval monster slaughtering to put on his red and blue superman cloak, as the modern world demands his protection.

Henry Cavill loved The Witcher but he clearly wanted the studio to respect the book material and it must have disappointed him to see them mock it. He ended up eventually leaving it behind for Superman only for DC to drop him again within 2 months. This man deserved better. pic.twitter.com/rkEr2uFTV4 — Maku (@TropicalMaku) December 15, 2022

Fans clearly protested against the actor’s return from The Tudors, even threatening to abandon the show. They also signed petitions calling showrunner Lauren Hissrich, along with the entire film crew, Andrzej Sapkowski’s dream to see Cavill as an eternal force, broken into pieces. It’s not that people hold a grudge against the “Hunger Games” actor, but the 39-year-old actor presented the character with such delicacy, perfection and energy that the reaction of fans was perhaps forgivable.

Recently, there was news that Cavill lost the role of Superman after a shake-up in the DCEU. And this ignited a small spark of hope among the Witcher’s fans. However, it seems that nothing good came of it for the actor beloved by fans.

Officials confirm that Henry Cavill will not return as Geralt of Rivia

Apparently, after the DCEU’s decision not to use Cavill as its potential superman, Peter Friedlander, the head of Netflix for the script of the series in the USA and Canada, officially informed Variety for the first time that the 4th season of the fantasy series will continue without the British actor. “Henry is an extraordinary Geralt, and I think Liam will continue and will also be an extraordinary Geralt,” Friedlander said.

In a conversation with CNN on Friday, he further emphasized the fact that there are no changes in the casting of season 4 of The Witcher.

Henry Cavill after leaving The Witcher to return to the DCEU just to have Man Of Steel 2 cancelled pic.twitter.com/UTUtNg4iyA — The Waco Kid (@_TheSonOfMars_) December 8, 2022

According to reports, the head was confident in the popularity of The Witcher and was sure that the love for the series would not change, no matter what. He believes that “there was a legacy of amazing, iconic characters whose actors changed, and we are very optimistic in this regard. We will continue to honor intellectual property, fans, storytelling throughout.”

Do you agree with Peter Friedlander? Are you excited to see Liam Hemsworth in action instead of Henry Cavill? Let us know in the comments below.