After J.Lo commented on the need to share the stage with Shakira in between halves, Gloria Estefan apparently throws a playful shade

The 2020 Super Bowl halftime show featuring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira has become one of the most spectacular in recent years. The Latin American superstars put on an energetic show in which we all shook our hips at home while Shakira played several instruments and J.Lo showed off her Hustlers pole dancing skills. One of the main conclusions of Lopez’s new documentary “Halftime” from Netflix was her firm opinion about the need to be in the spotlight. Well, it turns out there was almost a third Latin American powerhouse on stage that night, and Gloria Estefan playfully cast a shadow on Lopez while discussing it.

Gloria Estefan, who played the main role in the remake of “Father of the Bride” for HBO Max, told Andy Cohen on the program “Watch what Happens Live” that she was also asked to appear in the halftime of the Super Bowl with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. Estefan laughed at what the reaction of the “Marry Me” actress would be if she agreed, saying:

Imagine what J.Lo would say if I was the third? I would literally go out, like: “Come and shake your body” [and] left.

In the end, singer Conga decided not to take part in the Super Bowl LIV show because, according to her, it was a Jay Lo and Shakira moment, and she had already appeared in several halftime shows over the years. Nevertheless, in order not to discount it, there was another very good reason for refusing to perform: she didn’t want to go on a diet during the Christmas holidays! Joking aside, Gloria Estefan saw the bigger picture of what the NFL producers were trying to do, she said:

Look, this is the most important thing. You have very little time, you have about 12 minutes or so to do things on and off the set. So could you do it one person? Yes. But I think they wanted to make an extravaganza of Miami and Latinos, and they tried to pack as much as possible, and they killed it. It was an amazing show.

Jennifer Lopez’s comments were not a blow to Shakira, but rather that she had an already tight time limit to deliver the message. In her Halftime conversation , J. Lo said:

We’ve got six fucking minutes. We have 30 seconds of the song, and if we take a minute, that’s it, we’ll have five left. But there must be certain songs that we sing. We should have moments of singing. It’s not going to be a fucking dance revue. We have to sing our message. …It’s the worst idea in the world for two people to participate in the Super Bowl. It was the worst idea in the world.

Her manager Benny Medina also spoke in the document about the decision to introduce co-headliners, saying that there was traditionally only one main role at halftime of the show, and it was an “insult” that the NFL thought it needed two Hispanic women to do the job they usually do. one performer.

