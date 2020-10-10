After India, Pakistan Also Blocked TikTok

TikTok, which became one of the most popular apps in the world in a short time, was blocked by Pakistan after India. The reason for being blocked was shown that the videos were “immoral and inappropriate”.

TikTok, the short video sharing application that was blocked in India and had problems with the US administration, was also blocked in Pakistan. The reason for being blocked was shown that the videos shared on the platform were “immoral and inappropriate”.

In fact, it’s not a big surprise that TikTok is blocked in Pakistan. The South Asian country with a population of more than 210 million has previously stated that it has serious concerns about the nature of some of the videos on the platform and their impact on society.

“TikTok did not follow instructions”

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (Pakistan Telecommunication Authority) said in a statement on Friday that TikTok did not comply with the instructions, despite the warnings and the time allocated, and therefore the application was blocked. The authorities stated that they received many complaints from different segments of the society.

Some people in Pakistan, where about 75 million people are internet users, said that the TikTok app and website are already inaccessible to them. Pakistan Telecommunications Authority stated that TikTok was informed that the authorities are open to an agreement.

As we said above, before Pakistan, its neighbor India also blocked access to many applications developed by TikTok and Chinese companies for cyber security reasons. India was the country where TikTok is used most outside of China, with 200 million monthly active users before blocking the app.

TikTok had become very popular in Pakistan, just like in India. The fate of TikTok, which has become one of the most popular platforms in the world in a short time, is not yet clear.



