British politics has been going through hard times lately, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson has officially resigned from this position, leaving the position vacant. Who will become the new prime minister is still unclear, but if anyone is interested in what Twitter thinks, they are officially in favor of the appointment of Hugh Grant. After all, he did such a fantastic job in “Real Love.”

Many actors have played the British Prime Minister on screen, but it seems that Hugh Grant’s version of the character from the popular romantic Christmas movie has become a leader among those who would like life to imitate art. Tweets suggesting Grant to become the new prime minister have become very popular on social media.

In the super-popular, for some reason, “Love, actually,” Hugh Grant plays a new prime minister who is just taking office on vacation. He has some trouble finding a foothold, but in the end he delivers a rousing speech that puts the American president in his place and gets the broad support of the British people. He can also find love along the way.

Hugh Grant is one of those actors it’s hard not to love. It just seems that it’s so nice to be around him, and this is not the feeling that politicians usually evoke. It’s not surprising that people would like to see this character as prime minister, because, frankly, what people really want to see in this role is not Grant, but this character.

Fantastic New Cabinet: Hugh Grant – Prime Ministermartin Lewis – Chancellermick Lynch – Transportculture – Stephen Fry Head Secretary – Kathy Berkbusiness – Deborah Meadonni: Sister Michael Go on! July 6, 2022

To learn more

This is all in a good way, of course. No one really hopes that Hugh Grant will become Prime Minister. That would be crazy, right? Well, maybe not as crazy as it might seem. As one person on Twitter notes, Grant, who played the villain in the world-adored “Paddington 2”, will not be the first person in this film to receive an executive post in the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was the voice of Paddington in Ukraine, so maybe there is a connection.

Everyone keeps joking that Hugh Grant became prime minister because of “Real Love,” but you know there is a precedent when a comedian who was in Paddington 2 became a world leader. July 7, 2022

To learn more

Of course, speaking of Paddington, he’s also a pretty popular character in the UK and everywhere, right now, so it looks like if Twitter is going to pick the next prime minister, Hugh Grant will have to give up his job. for him. Be that as it may, the actor probably won’t mind, as Hugh Grant loves Paddington 2 as much as everyone else.

A new interim PM poll Shows a neck-and-neck Race between Hugh Grant in “Real Love” and Paddington Bear pic.twitter.com/8wtM3oplWC7 July 2022

To learn more

Whoever the next prime minister is, it’s unlikely to be Hugh Grant. However, perhaps if a person wants to attract the public to his side, he should think about dancing to the Pointer sisters. It worked for Grant.