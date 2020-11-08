After his surgery, Suga thanks ARMY for their support

BTS idol Suga is in recovery after undergoing shoulder surgery, and in this way thanked his fans.

BTS fans have been worried since Big Hit Entertainment announced the news of Suga's shoulder surgery.

On November 6, the agency revealed that Suga will be taking a break after her surgery. Big Hit assured ARMY fans that the surgery went well and that the idol is on his way to a speedy recovery.

After hearing the news, many fans and netizens posted messages of support for the artist in various online communities. Many fans were concerned that the news was delivered so suddenly before the boy group began promoting their new album ‘BE’.

Suga apologizes for causing concern in ARMY

Yoongi was surely moved by so many warm messages from her huge fan base that she decided to leave a few sweet words on Weverse after Big Hit Entertainment made an official announcement.

The South Korean artist wrote: “Hi. I’m Suga. A lot of people were worried about me after the announcement was made public. I’m sorry and thank you.”

“Actually, fortunately, the surgery went well. Right now, there is pain, but my heart feels extremely relieved. My profession is acting on stage, so I did my best not to have surgery and I resisted the rehab and the injections, ”she said.

He continued: “However, I got scared because my condition got worse every time I go on stage and this happened repeatedly. I went to four hospitals and three of the four told me that it would be better for me to have an operation as my condition was very bad. So I decided to do it … (I really thought about it a lot …!). ”

“I apologize to my teammates as I cannot be with them during promotional hours and I also apologize to the ARMY. I am very sad and disappointed too… We will part ways briefly for my speedy recovery, but I will be back soon. It won’t take long! Once again, I’m sorry, ”stated the BangTan member.

Many fans were thrilled to feel Suga’s sincere heart through his message. He really thought about the fans who must be concerned and apologized multiple times for the concern. Do you think that Suga can return to the stage next year?



