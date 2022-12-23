After Henry Cavill, Fans Imagine Ryan Gosling As THIS Superman-Style Marvel Villain, and It’s Breathtaking

Since the fifth phase of the MCU is already in development, a very interesting rumor has crept in, and fans are already hyping it. It is noteworthy that the cinematic universe will launch the long-awaited fifth phase with the films “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania” and “Guardians of the Galaxy. 3. Even though we already have some amazing first looks at both projects, negotiations are up in the air, they will also offer another feature in their upcoming belt, adapting the classic Thunderbolt lightning into a live motion picture, and fans are already imagining Ryan Gosling. as his main villain.

Just the other day, the internet went crazy after it found out that Sentry would be the main villain in a superhero drama, and now; we have another rumor. An MCU superhero similar to Superman can have his own independent film. And ever since the fans found out about it, they started drawing, portraying some decent actors like Ryan Gosling and Henry Cavill in their superhero works. Here are all the internal details you need to know:

As the rumors about Sentry appear, fans introduce Ryan Gosling as the main character.

Apparently, a digital artist on Instagram under the nickname @Venomhology has created amazing art depicting the actor of “Blade Runner 2049” in the image of a crazy superhero. Gosling recreates the iconic image of the Sentry in fan art, adding details that will make it ideal for use in live action. No actor has been officially linked to any rumors yet, but it’s still a really good choice. Check out the fan art below!

Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör (@venomhology)’in paylaştığı bir gönderi

In addition, in another fan art, the artist created the Supervillain Henry Cavill with similar details. Screenrant shared it on his Instagram account, suggesting that the British actor would look cool on the avatar. However, given that he has already played Superman in the DCEU, the actor’s chances may be slim.

Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör Screen Rant (@screenrant)’in paylaştığı bir gönderi

For those who don’t know, Sentry in the MCU is a perverted Superman. Not only is he the MCU’s most powerful superhero, but he also has a dark side. Although he has the power of a thousand exploding suns, sometimes he loses control and becomes a Void. Starting with an obese middle-aged man, Robert Reynolds (a CIA agent turned supervillain) suddenly remembers what it was like to be the most powerful superhero in the Marvel universe.

Reynolds warns numerous heroes of the Marvel universe about the threat posed by the Void, evoking in each of them memories of the time when they collaborated with the Sentry. However, the twist here is that both the Sentry and the Void are the same person, and Marvel will probably awaken his power from the darkness.

So which of the two—Ryan Gosling or Henry Cavill—would you vote for to play the new MCU villain? The comments section is all you can answer.