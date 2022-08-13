After he and Khloe Kardashian gave birth to their second child, Tristan Thompson wrote a post about how to become wiser

As documented in the first season of Hulu The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian found out that Tristan Thompson cheated on her (again) at the same time as the rest of the world last year. It turned out that the NBA player actually fathered a child with another woman when they were officially dating. However, it wasn’t until July last year that we found out that Kardashian and Thompson were planning a second child through surrogacy before the paternity scandal. They officially welcomed their son at number 2 on August 5, and Thompson has since written a post about how to become “wiser.”

The 31-year-old athlete is largely missing. from his social networks since the news about surrogacy appeared. But on August 12, Tristan Thompson returned to Instagram with a selfie and a few motivational words. The signature is a bit mysterious, as it is unclear how he “switched lanes” and “got smarter”, although it is assumed that, perhaps, becoming a father of four children, he has changed somewhat.

eed is full of these inspiring statements or, as I like to call them, quotes from the gym. So, perhaps, since the future powerful forward of the Chicago Bulls did not directly mention his personal life, he is simply entering a certain mental space now that the 2022-23 NBA season is only two months away. (In fact, fellow players Kevin Love and Isaiah Thomas were enthusiastic about the post.)

However, the internet as a whole doesn’t let him go so easily—or should I say, the Kardashian fan base? The comments section of the post was eventually inundated with responses toasting the irony of the caption. Namely, users noted that he was not so much changing lanes as “changing women”, “changing moms” and “changing beds”.

Overall, however, it seems that both Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have moved into their own personal alleys after last announcing the breakup of their relationship for good. After telling The Kardashians that she felt “humiliated” by her former cheater’s habits, the reality star plunged back into the dating pool a few months later when she reportedly started dating a private investor who was allegedly introduced by her sister Kimberly. her k . Presumably, Chloe and the mysterious beau have since broken up, but that hasn’t stopped Thompson from being seen with another woman lately.

While the heirs’ romantic lives are their own, there is still the question of how custody of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson works now that the former couple shares two children together. Despite the mess of their breakup, including how Kardashian reportedly interrupted Thompson at the Kardashian premiere, they seem to have agreed that the newborn baby will be with mom all the time, as expected. The TV presenter already has a four-year-old daughter, Tru, also on a permanent basis.

At least there are no real problems there. As we learned from Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s protracted battle over divorce and custody, things can get complicated if the exes disagree on issues of co-parenting. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West also had custody issues. Alas, Khloe seems to be currently able to live in the best of both worlds — a newborn baby, but also go on a family beach holiday in honor of Kardashian’s birthday at her leisure..

Go, Coco. Fans can find out what else the star plans to tell about his situation and the situation with Tristan Thompson in the upcoming second season of “Kardashian”, which will premiere on September 22 for Hulu subscribers.