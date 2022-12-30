Kim Kardashian recently broke her silence about fighting with her parents with Kanye West after breaking up. She burst into tears, talking about how chaotic their life has become, and about the disappointment she has to go through against the background of an anti-Semitic tirade. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” alum only wants to protect all this negativity from their children. It’s quite difficult for her to raise children in a happy environment when their dad constantly stumbles into disagreements.

We all know that the fashion designer condemned his ex-wife for giving freedom to her children, because their eldest daughter uses social networks that, in his opinion, exploit her childhood, despite West’s objections. On the other hand, the American socialite believes that her children should make their own choices, and she cannot refuse them. Do you think, after having four children with the Atlanta singer, Kim still sees herself in the future as a potential mother?

Kim Kardashian wants a fifth child after fighting Kanye West?

During an appearance on an episode of the Goop podcast, Kim Kardashian shared her plans for having more children. The 42-year-old star shares four children with Kanye West: North, 9 years old, Saint, 7 years old, Chicago, 4 years old, and Psalm, 3 years old. In a recent interview, she stated that she will have more children in the future when she gets married. .

The reality TV star, who has been married three times, wants to get married again and move forward in life. But to make this decision, she must have someone in her life who will be her partner forever.

Moreover, right now she is enjoying her “solo mission” and is in no hurry to start a serious relationship. Her divorce from the Grammy winner has recently been settled, and she wants to spend a few years free from all this drama.

However, the founder of KKW Beauty also fears that her ex-husband will pursue her future relationship. Fans may remember how the ex-billionaire openly threatened Pete Davidson on social media.

Meanwhile, all we know at the moment is that Ye currently has no time to harass anyone or bully anyone as he is involved in his disputes. According to reports, the rapper is nowhere to be found as his financial backup is being depleted.

