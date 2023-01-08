For several months, there has been a debate about “unpopular babies” — people who can use their parents’ reputation to accelerate their own careers, especially in Hollywood. Nepotism, of course, is not a new phenomenon, but while some argue that the children of celebrities enjoy certain privileges that are not available to everyone, people like Jamie Lee Curtis claim that this title only serves to belittle the achievements of others. Hailey Bieber seemed to show her place in the discourse by making a “cult” move when she stepped out in a T-shirt with a polarizing designation.

Hailey Bieber, Stephen Baldwin’s daughter and Alec Baldwin’s niece, was photographed in Los Angeles on January 6 (according to Vogue) wearing a white children’s T-shirt with a small black inscription “Nepo Baby”. The model and influential person was criticized not only for using her father’s famous name, but also the name of her husband Justin Bieber. Her decision to become the title holder caused all sorts of reactions on social media, with some calling the move “iconic”:

People being mad over the fact that Hailey Bieber was wearing a shirt that says“nepo baby” (something they’ve been calling her) is kinda iconic if you ask me. — ꪑꫀꪶꪮᦔꪗ (@Melaadyy) January 6, 2023

In addition to Jamie Lee Curtis not being a fan of the term, Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp has also spoken out against it, saying it’s “weird” to ignore someone’s training and talent just because their parents work in the same profession. Nevertheless, Italian model Vittoria Ceretti responded to Lily-Rose with applause, saying that she could not deny that she and the other children received benefits depending on who their parents were.

Hailey Bieber doesn’t seem at all bothered by any of the privileges granted to her by being a Baldwin-a fact that this Twitter user seems to have liked.:

i don’t care what y’all say that nepo baby t-shirt was a slay and hailey bieber was so real for that — charlie (@ghstofdrws) January 6, 2023

Many of the reviews were unkind — Hailey Bieber is familiar with online trolls – but many noted that it was difficult to argue that an influential person was “inappropriate” when we all spent days together discussing the T—shirt she wore. According to this fan:

it's been 48 hours (and counting) and irrelevant, bitter, jobless stans are still screaming and crying about hailey bieber iconically owning what y'all have been calling her for years — wonderlandswoo (@wonderlandswoo) January 8, 2023

Other celebrities with well-known connections have also spoken out over the past few months. Actress Lily Collins spoke about trying to do this without relying on her father’s name Phil Collins, while Zoey Kravitz, the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, said there was nothing abnormal about a child joining the family business.

Hailey Bieber may have been inspired to wear this T-shirt, in part because of a conversation last year with Gwyneth Paltrow, who is herself the daughter of actress Blythe Danner and producer Bruce Paltrow. In the episode of Bieber’s YouTube series “Who’s in My Bathroom?” The “Iron Man” actress admitted that she has access that others don’t have, but after “unfair” interference at the door, she said: “You have to work almost twice as hard and be twice as good,” because there will always be people who will think that you are here only because of nepotism.

Given their past conversation, it’s no surprise that Gwyneth Paltrow showed her support for Hailey Baldwin’s statement by commenting on an InStyle Instagram post with a photo saying:

I may need a few of them

Wherever you look, babies are not homesick, and the debate about the pros and cons associated with famous parents and perhaps an easier path to success in the entertainment industry is likely to continue. Like it or not, actors with famous parents, including Jack Quaid, Maya Hawke and Dakota Johnson, are just some of the other names you can meet on your screens