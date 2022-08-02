After fans of “The Walking Dead” sparked theories about Rick Grimes’ prequel, which will appear in the spin-off, one star replied

Fans of “The Walking Dead” finally got the massive, multi-year update we’ve all been waiting for when AMC and franchise curator Scott Gimple announced that Andrew Lincoln will return to the role of Rick Grimes in the upcoming limited series. the series together with Michonne Danai Gurira. This shift replaced the previously announced trilogy of films and confirmed that Rick will return to our prime-time TVs in 2023. In addition, some fans have already convinced themselves that the star-studded spin-off Tales of the Walking Dead will also bring back the eldest survivor Grimes, only in the form of memories before the apocalypse. But it seems that these assumptions will not coincide with reality, at least according to the British actor leading this episode.

Considering that over the past eleven years, several British actors with American accents have starred in The Walking Dead, it was not unusual when the actor of “Moonshot” and “Bridgerton” Eric Tiede signed up for a role in one of the episodes of the spin-off “Fairy Tales”. But given the fact that he is a healthy white dude with the same number of heads and other appendages as Andrew Lincoln, some fans have begun to assume that the name of the character Tidee “Nolan” is not legitimate, and that he will actually play a younger version. the former leader of Team Family. And although it’s not always typical for the stars of the TWD franchise to speak out and debunk the theories and hopes of viewers, this was apparently a special case, as Tidee took to Twitter to supplement some fan images, as well as refute rumors about Rick.

To the amazing fan who sent this: I love you, but there’s only one Rick Grimes, and that’s Andrew Lincoln. So, despite the intriguing theory, I’m not playing a younger version of Rick in #TalesOfTWD. Sorry to burst the bubble, but hey, maybe he has a cousin somewhere 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ZOYRzxRlgk30 July 2022

Anyway, Eric Tiede sounds as grateful and respectful as possible, and at the same time castrates the hopes and dreams of the entire fan base. Okay, maybe this is too dramatic, although I’m sure it applies perfectly in some cases.

I really like that Tiede came up with the idea of an olive branch with a silver lining, airing the idea that his character could possibly be indirectly related to Rick Grimes by cousins. It’s almost certainly not canonical in any respect, but the lack of working genealogists in the Walking Dead universe means it’s still possible. After all, Rick has a brother on the other side of the world in the comic book universe, as depicted in the short film Alien by Brian K. Vaughan and Marcos Martin.

Despite the fact that Eric Tiede has taken the time to carefully release theories about the episodes of the Rick Grimes prequel, I’m sure he is at least partially aware that some fans will continue to believe in such assumptions before and during the episode that introduces Nolan to this world. Because throwing people off the trail is exactly what someone would like to do in such a case. Or will they?

To be honest, given the AMC SDCC disclosure about Rick and Michonne’s return, I really think the network will be very diligent in promoting “Tales of the Walking Dead” if one of the episodes is a separate Rick Grimes story. At this stage of the franchise, when ratings are a pale shadow of what they once were, prompting fans about such an important event will almost certainly lead to a greater return from viewers than keeping things secret until airing.

“Tales of the Walking Dead” should still be a fun and unique retreat in this universe, with a cast of stunning stars such as “America’s Got Talent” host Terry Crews, “Boys” star Jesse T. Asher, Parker Posey from “Stairs,” Poppy Liu from Hacks and more. The spin-off will also bring Samantha Morton back into the fold in at least one episode looking back at her character’s life before the alpha version. It’s likely that Morton’s return also spurred Rick’s theorizing.

We hope that the 11th season of “The Walking Dead” will answer all our remaining questions, and its final episodes will begin on Sunday, October 2, and the upcoming spin-off “Tales of the Walking Dead” will debut as an anthology on Sunday, August 14, at 21:00. Go to our TV premiere schedule for 2022 to find out what other new and returning shows are being prepared that also won’t feature episodes of Rick Grimes’ memoirs.