After Ellen DeGeneres, Wendy Williams and others left the Daytime TV channel, Sherry Shepherd talked about how to fill the “void”. With her upcoming show

Daytime TV viewers are seeing huge changes in the landscape after a number of long-running talk shows ended this year. Ellen DeGeneres, for example, ended her show after 19 seasons, and the Wendy Williams Show was canceled after 13 seasons when its namesake was unable to return for the final season due to health and financial problems. To that end, Sherry Shepherd intervenes with her own show, Sherry, and she sees a specific void in daytime television that she plans to fill.

Sherri Shepherd was one of the many guest hosts who replaced Wendy Williams when she failed to return for the 13th season of her show. In the end, it was decided to cancel the Wendy Williams Show and permanently grant Shepherd a timeslot. However, the former co-host of The View told People that she is going to contribute to her series by filling the hole left in the world of daytime television, especially after the Ellen DeGeneres show ends. The shepherd said:

Ellen [DeGeneres] is gone, and I love Kelly Clarkson because she’s naturally authentic, but people underestimate a stand-up comedian, and that’s where we come in. We create magic where there is none, and I think there is really no one who can fill that void. But I’m here, and that’s what I’m carrying.

The Kelly Clarkson show has been tapped to take over Ellen DeGeneres’ vacated timeslot, and the American Idol winner is apparently completely overhauling her show to do so. However, each presenter has her own strengths, and where DeGeneres is known for her comedy, Kelly Clarkson is more inclined to music. Singing is and probably will remain a big part of the former voice coach’s show, clearing the way for Sherry Shepherd and a comedic background.

The actress said that as a guest host on the Wendy Williams Show, she remained in the format that Wendy Williams established, but with her own eponymous talk show, Sherri Shepherd hopes to bring her own taste and find “lightness and humor to a hot topic story.” She said:

This will literally be everything I couldn’t display. You can only see snippets of what I do when I’m a guest on a talk show or when I was on The View.

Sherry Shepard seems thrilled to be able to direct her own series, but when Sherry premieres, there’s one person who probably won’t be setting her up. Wendy Williams has cast a shadow on the woman who replaces her, saying that what Shepherd brings to the table is “really not mine.” To each his own!

Like Wendy Williams and Ellen DeGeneres, Maury Povich has hung up his hat after a 31-year talk show career. Nick Cannon saw his talk show shut down after just one season, and “The Present” was also canceled after the eighth season ended. Meanwhile, in the musical environment, Kelly Clarkson will be joined by Jennifer Hudson, an American Idol graduate who will debut her own show this fall.

Viewers who are excited to see how Sherry Shepard has left her mark on the world of daytime television can do so this fall, and the premiere of “Sherry” will take place on September 12 (check the time and channel in local listings). You can also see what other premieres are expected in the near future, in the CinemaBlend TV schedule for 2022.