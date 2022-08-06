After deleting a post related to one of Johnny Depp’s trial lawyers due to a negative reaction, the university released a statement that caused even more negative reaction.

The legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is technically over, as the appeal filed by Heard is awaiting a court decision. However, it seems that there will be interest in this case all the time while we are waiting for real progress in the trial. Depp’s side has now also appealed a much smaller court ruling against the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. Although now all the attention is focused on the college, loosely connected with this case.

The problem started when the City University of New York (CUNY) posted a profile of one of its graduates on its blog. Yarelin Mena graduated from CUNY Hunter College in 2015, and then received a law degree from Fordham University. She is currently a partner at Brown Rudnick LLP, the firm that represented Johnny Depp in his defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard, which involved Depp’s much-discussed lawyer Camilla Vasquez. At 29, Mena was the youngest member of the legal team.

Although the CUNYverse blog post was intended only to highlight the young lawyer’s work, many people disagreed with his profile. Tensions are still running high after the verdict, which was handed down mainly in favor of Johnny Depp, and many believed that the profile of the lawyer who worked for Depp essentially glorified a man whom many still consider guilty of domestic violence. As a result of the backlash on the profile, it was removed and replaced with the following…

We are grateful to everyone who shared their concerns about an article in our newsletter dedicated to a recent CUNY graduate who worked on Johnny Depp’s legal team. We understand the strong negative emotions that this article caused, and we apologize for publishing the material. We have removed it from our CUNYverse blog. The article was not intended to express support for Mr. Depp, indirectly or otherwise, or to cast doubt on any allegations made by Amber Heard. Domestic violence is a serious problem in our society, and we regret any pain that this article may have caused.

However, while deleting the lawyer’s profile may have eliminated the controversy in one corner of the Internet, it has now caused them in another. CUNY is being criticized again, this time by those who are critical of the decision to close the profile. Among those who are critical of this decision is a professor from another CUNY campus.

To put it mildly, this is not the best view for CUNY. (An article with a memory hole glorified the legal acumen of a 2015 Hunter graduate, the daughter of two immigrants from the Dominican Republic, who worked on the Depp case.) https:/ /t.co/52f06E7Zem pic.twitter.com/zyvV9Izden5 August 2022

There is clearly a clash between those who do not see a problem in celebrating a woman, the daughter of two immigrants from the Dominican Republic, who is said to have done her job well, even if the client is still in a fog, and those who feel that due to the fact that the client has such a cloud associated with they should not be marked. This is clearly not a question with a simple answer, as CUNY recently discovered.