After Cleaning up in 2022, Bruno Mars, Silk Sonic “Bow Out” at the 2023 Grammys

Bruno Mars reported that Silk Sonic “refused” to submit albums for consideration at the 2023 Grammys. The duo, consisting of Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak, won the Grammy of 2022. Silk Sonic’s debut single “Leave the Door Open” helped the duo win all four awards for which they were nominated:

Best R&B Song

Best R&B Performance

Song of the Year

Record of the Year

Now Mars says the understudy won’t be presenting his latest album An Evening Wilk Silk Sonic because they “go crazy if they ask for something else.”

“We really put everything into this album, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and, most importantly, sexually refuse to present our album this year,” Mars told Rolling Stone magazine. “We hope that we will be able to celebrate the great year of music with everyone and take part in the party. Thank you for allowing Silk Sonic to flourish.”

“Both I and everyone who worked on this project won at the moment when the world reacted to “Leave the door open.” Everything else was just the cherry on the cake,” Mars continues. “We thank the Grammys for allowing us to perform on their platform — not once, but twice — and awarded us at last year’s ceremony. We’d be crazy to ask for anything more. Thanks to everyone who supported this project and defended it,” concludes Mars.

After the announcement, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. thanked Silk Sonic for their music. “We appreciate their decision not to apply this year, but look forward to celebrating an amazing year in music together,” Mason said in a statement.

Silk Sonic isn’t the first band to turn down a Grammy, but it’s definitely one of the most positive moments. The Weeknd is boycotting the awards after condemning him for After Hours in 2021. Drake also declined consideration last year after two nominations had already been announced. It is unclear whether the rapper will present his latest album, “Honestly, Nevermind”.