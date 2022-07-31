After Charlie Cox’s Daredevil was approved for the role of the Female Hulk, the head writer recalls how the character landed for the Disney show +

The trailer for “The Hulk Woman” at Comic-Con has finally confirmed that Daredevil will appear in the Disney+ series. The disclosure came a few months after rumors about his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe became a reality in the movie “Spider-Man: There is no Way Home.” Fans were thrilled that Charlie Cox’s character officially got into the Marvel cinematic universe, although this latest discovery really infuriated the Internet. And after a cool moment, the main scriptwriter of the series remembered how she and her team found a character for the series.

According to series creator and head writer Jessica Gao, bringing the Daredevil actor to the upcoming MCU series was no small feat. EP told Collider that there were several Marvel characters that she and her writing team wanted to include in the series, but nothing came of it because the plans were already in stock or were simply banned. Although the path to the “Man without Fear” was not easy, it seems that when he became available, it was incredibly pleasant:

I don’t think we ever in a million years thought we would be allowed to use them because we didn’t know what the status of the character was. And then, I don’t remember how, we found out that he was coming back and that it was Charlie Cox, and we thought: “Wait, I mean, can we use it? Can we? And when they told us yes, I mean, we couldn’t believe it, we thought we were being played. We just kept putting it in and kept telling the story, just thinking: “Well, at any moment they will tell us that we can’t use them.” They made a mistake. They don’t really have rights.” But it just kept [getting] more and more real. And how difficult it was to keep this secret!

After all this, I understand why Jessica Gao thought she was being played. Such questions can be difficult at Marvel Studios, but I’m glad she and the writers were able to keep the character. This will be a win-win, as The Devil of Hell’s Kitchen will attract more attention to Jennifer Walters’ debut, as well as give fans a better idea of this iteration of DD. The inclusion of a Marvel hero in the series makes sense, since Matt Murdoch and Walters are both lawyers. And one can only imagine what kind of legal and superhero-related machinations they will get into when their paths cross.

Of course, Jessica Gao and the writers had to keep quiet when it came to Matt Murdoch’s involvement. But I think it’s safe to say that no one has probably felt as much pressure to keep something a secret as the actor playing the role. Charlie Cox admitted that keeping the return of the devil a secret was a nightmare as he tried his best to avoid questions about his participation in the film “No Way Home”. While Cox was certainly an object of the NDA, you should applaud him for not breaking down under intense speculation.

At the moment, it is clear that the Daredevil franchise has a great future in the cinematic universe after a three-season run on Netflix. This fact was confirmed a week ago when the head of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige announced the revival of the series “Daredevil: Born Again” as part of the official MCU Phase 5 lineup, which includes “Blade” and “Captain America 4”. The show has received an order for 18 episodes from Disney+, which is currently the largest of all Marvel Studios series.

Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait long to see Charlie Cox’s “Daredevil” again, as the premiere of the film “The Hulk Woman” will take place on August 17. So you’ll need a Disney+ subscription so you can check it out. Also, stay tuned for news about “Daredevil: Rebirth,” which is scheduled to premiere in spring 2024, and this is just one of many upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows.