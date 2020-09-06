After Chadwick Boseman, the New Black Panther Shuri?

The sudden death of the actor, Chadwick Boseman, has forced Disney to rethink the plans of a future for the second part of the hero of Wakanda.

Is that the interpreter kept his illness a secret until the last minute. In fact, Marvel executives, such as Kevin Feige, learned on the same day of his death about the complex disease that had affected him since 2016.

Although it is too early to worry about the sequel, the strict release schedule that Marvel had planned is known, which was already altered by the pandemic, where the superhero played by Boseman was an essential part. In fact, Black Panther 2 is scheduled for next May 6, 2022.

So what will happen to the saga? Disney has not yet made announcements, however, The Hollywood Reporter portal, broke down some of the paths that the Marvel world could follow without the character.

The first of them is to replace Boseman with another actor, something that fans have asked us not to do. And the second option is to turn Shuri (Letitia Wright) into the new Black Panther, something that already happened in the comics.

And finally, the third option is to cancel the sequel and not use the hero again as a sign of respect for Chadwick Boseman. Which path do you think Disney should take?



