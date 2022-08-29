After Britney Spears released a video with new accusations, Lynn Spears’ mom responded with her own accusation

Last night, Britney Spears posted and then deleted a twenty-minute video in which she spoke in detail about her personal life and the time when she was under guardianship. She criticized her family, especially her parents, for restricting her freedom and made a number of accusations. She claimed that her father kept her away from friends. She claimed that her mother and two friends held her on a gurney and took her away in an ambulance. She claimed that her residency in Las Vegas ended because she refused to dance, which led to the cancellation of her show and to her being asked to lie and say that her father was ill.

Most of the talk was around Spears’ father Jamie Spears, who was in charge of custody, but Britney said she was actually most angry at her mother. She claimed that the matriarch of the family could have hired a lawyer to help her and instead either “hid” or said “we pray for her” but didn’t really offer any support. Britney said she hadn’t seen her family for a long time, but if she saw them, “she could even spit in their damn faces.”

These accusations, as well as many different stories, including a story about a secret relationship and attempts to leave the country, quickly went viral. They also caught the attention of Spears’ mother. In response, Lynn Spears took to Instagram to make some accusations of her own. She claimed she had called and flown to see Spears “countless times” and now feels “hopeless.”

Since Spears’ 13-year guardianship officially ended at the end of last year, the singer has not only enjoyed her newfound freedom, but also talked very openly and transparently about her past. This last part led to several loud altercations with various members of her family. Most recently, she had a very public war of words with her ex-husband Kevin Federline over custody issues and how often she sees their children together. Earlier this year, she also had a public spat with her sister Jamie Lynn, who, like her mother, claimed Spears did not respond to private messages and instead used social media to discuss family issues.

Conversely, Britney Spears’ new husband Sam Asgari was very supportive of his wife, whether it was the photos and videos she posted on social media, or her reconciliation with her past. They got married back in June, and he quickly came to her aid on social media, especially in these disputes with her family.

Britney has also recently returned to work, recording a new song with pop legend Elton John. The track titled “Hold Me Closer” became a number one hit in many countries, and they are reportedly working together on a video in support of the hit.