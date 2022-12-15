After Breaking Up With Ye, Julia Fox Defends Meghan Markle From Critical Claims, Saying: “She was really born a QUEEN”

Although the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, is often bombarded with angry comments and sarcastic remarks, she has never run out of sincere supporters. Since her infamous Megxit from the royal family along with Prince Harry, the couple has moved to the former’s home nation. And needless to say, support in the United States canceled passive hatred in the Kingdom in equal proportions.

From Hollywood celebrities to music industry superstars, everyone in the States was on their side. Julia Fox, an Italian-American actress who spoke on behalf of the couple who fled the country, also joined the efforts against the harsh criticism of the Sussexs. After the breakup with rapper Donda Kanye West, the star became more interested in women. Time and again, she actively participated in bold positions for her co-stars.

Julia Fox voiced Meghan Markle against haters after the release of the trailer

The newly released documentary series have become a new agenda for royal experts to stir up anger and fire, and Julia Fox took to her Instagram to support Harry and Meghan. The actress expressed her strong support for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on her Instagram account. Her stories called out Megan’s haters and asked them to “die” if they didn’t agree.

Then she went on to say that not those who are in the palace, but Meghan Markle is “a real royal.” Fox continued to hit out at “racist (expletive) haters claiming that this (Meghan Markle) woman was BORN to be a leader and cause change.”

In her explosive story, the “Uncut Jewels” star ridiculed the Duchess’s haters, calling them “jealous” of her. She reflected that the fact that the graduates of “Force Majeure” mean more to her than the simple titles that are distributed by the elite. Fox’s words of support came after social media, legitimate journalists and reports criticized the Sussex couple. Before Julia Fox, another American singer Maren Morris also responded to criticism of Meghan Markle. Her regular TikTok videos, which are accompanied by a music or everyday video, have become a campaign of support for the Duchess.

Meghan Markle has someone in her corner besides Prince Harry — Maren Morris says the wave of hatred for the Duchess makes no sense, especially considering the royal family's recent history. https://t.co/wrPduzYifI — TMZ (@TMZ) December 11, 2022

When it comes to accusing the media of physically and mentally assaulting celebrities, women never hold back. And American megahit stars and celebrities always try to settle scores with everyone who defamed them. And Cardi B did just that. A few days after the tabloids criticized Harry and Meghan, the star spoke in a full-length Snapchat video, expressing her concerns about the former star.

