After Beyonce’s Infamous MCU Debut, Lady Gaga Is Preparing to Don Visuals to Play The Love Interest of THIS Beloved Guardians of The Galaxy Character

The MCU has its own way of milking its trustworthy franchises, and it does that by taking it up a notch when it feels like it. After a temporary setback, the Cinematic universe returns with a bang. Having renewed various fan-favorite franchises with unexpectedly new entities, the universe is gaining momentum again. After various rumors that American pop star Beyonce will join Black Panther 2, there have been reports that another Hollywood singer is on her way to the big screen. This time it is assumed that the Shallow singer, Lady Gaga, will make her MCU debut.

It’s time to face the music. Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 that just debuted at Brazil Comic Con #CCXP2022. Only in theaters May 5, 2023. #GotGVol3 pic.twitter.com/eweS6lwsGp — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 1, 2022

The reports say that if this happens, she will play a significant character in the most beloved Hollywood franchise “Guardians of the Galaxy”. According to Giantfreakinrobot, Lady Gaga will make her first appearance in the MCU, expressing the love interest of the beloved star of said franchise. However, all of the following is a big pinch of salt, since Marvel itself has not confirmed anything yet.

According to reports, Lady Gaga will play Llalla in Rocket Racoon at the MCU.

According to the publisher, fans are looking forward to Lady Gaga’s debut as Rocket Racoon’s sweetheart. It is said that the character chosen for the singer is taken from comics. This indicates that there will be a new entry for the franchise in the third volume. So this makes it more likely that Gaga will appear in the same. A couple of days ago, the long-awaited trailer for the trilogy appeared on YouTube.

The trailer shows an emotional and shocked Lilla, an otter, hugging her soulmate Rocket. Sean Gunn portrays the character, while another legitimate Hollywood figure, Bradley Cooper, voices him. The star is well known for her collaboration with the singer in one of her most popular songs, Shallow. Rumors that the previous colleagues in the film are going to shoot again, excited fans, seeing that they share the screen behind the characters. Gaga worked with Cooper in a 2018 musical called “A Star is Born.”

RUMOR: @ladygaga is reportedly being considered to provide the voice of Lady Lylla, Rocket's love interest, in GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY, VOL. 3! https://t.co/RsBnPSdUwK pic.twitter.com/FS1vg4MLPN — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) June 30, 2019

However, what makes it even more exciting for fans is the long-awaited insight into the Rocket’s life. KVM interrupted the rich backstory of the Rocket before completing the second part. Consequently, many wondered what exactly happened to the Raccoon. Although no official confirmation of the pop singer’s debut has been received, many believe that the role of Lilla would be ideal for a star.

Do you think Lady Gaga would be the perfect costume for Lilla?