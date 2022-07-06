After being hospitalized, Travis Barker thanks Kris Jenner, who is apparently enjoying a relaxing beach day before returning to work

Travis Barker gave his family and fans a big scare last week. Many online expressed concern after the Blink-182 drummer tweeted “God save me” around the time he was picked up by an ambulance. Subsequently, he was taken to the hospital, where he was accompanied by his wife Kourtney Kardashian. Later it turned out that the artist suffered from pancreatitis, the cause of which was a recent colonoscopy. Thankfully, the star seems to be returning to his former self as he thanked Kris Jenner and spent the day at the beach before returning to work.

People have different opinions about the Kardashian-Jenner family, but one thing is for sure: they support each other when it’s important. The matriarch of the Kris Jenner family and longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble showed such love during the recent threat to Travis Barker’s health by sending him flowers. After receiving a sweet gift, Barker took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of a bright bouquet. You can see the photo and accompanying note below:

In the midst of his recent hospitalization, the musician had quite a few people in his corner. One of these people was his teenage daughter Alabama Barker, who from the very beginning asked people to pray. After her song was released, the younger Barker thanked fans for their support in sweet messages on social media. Even her mother, Shanna Moakler, wished her ex-husband a “speedy recovery” and thanked the public for the support of her ex and their children.

Travis Barker later spoke about his illness, explaining its cause and saying that he was “much better.” And to this end, he and Kourtney Kardashian, who called the paparazzi in connection with the situation, went to the breach. Barker dropped several photos from the walk, one of which showed their beautiful surroundings. Let’s take a look:

However, the holiday weekend is over, and the rocker, like most of us, has returned to his old job. Earlier this week, photos obtained by TMZ showed him arriving at a recording studio in Calabasas, California, where he apparently greeted a studio cameraman with a fist bump. The news agency’s report claims that the drummer worked for hours in the studio.

In the run-up to his bout of pancreatitis, Travis Barker seemed to love life with his new family. He and Kourtney Kardashian tied the knot at the courthouse in mid-May, with Barker’s father and Kardashian’s grandmother present as witnesses. Later that month, they had a big ceremony in Italy, attended by the rest of the family. Barker shared a look at a glamorous wedding, and it looked like no money was spared on this important day.

Over the past year or so, Travis Barker has expressed appreciation for his partner and the life they are building together. One would think that after what he’s just been through, he appreciates it all even more. For good health to the veteran rock star and his loved ones.

You can keep up with the star and his new extended family by checking out The Kardashians, which are available for streaming on a Hulu subscription.