After Being Accused of Secretly Hating Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson Shares the Truth about Their Real Relationship

Ever since they started promoting DC League of Super-Pets, fans have been enjoying the comedic style of Kevin Hart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Despite their seemingly friendly behavior, a theory has emerged online that Rock and Hart secretly hate each other (despite having starred in five films together). Of course, the Rock reacted with amazement to the plot, but he was not satisfied with the first answer. Now the Jumanji star has shared the truth about their real relationship.

Of course, Hollywood joint projects are often accompanied by rumors of disagreements between the stars. However, it seems that Johnson is not here for fans speculating about how real his friendship with Hart is. The former WWE star logged into his Instagram account to assure his followers of the brotherhood between him and his co-star in the movie “Super Pets.” Rock explained that the duo’s constant frying is just part of the fact that they are long—time friends and colleagues in the film:

It never ends with my brother [Kevin Hart]. Over the years of working in the films we’ve made together and the thousands of interviews we’ve given together – we just love fucking each other and we always make sure we have the BEST TIME and it never ends. I love my brother.

Rock wanted fans to know that their endless jokes are actually a sign of true friendship. It’s all love between the screen duo, despite all the rumors. He also included a clip of himself and Hart showing off their usual friendly banter about being celebrity pets in part of the post’s video clip, which you can see below.

Where did the “theory” that Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart hate each other come from

The rock defending his friendship with Kevin Hart began after Ross Bohlen’s podcast put forward the theory that the regular film partners secretly hate each other. It has been suggested that the constant jokes between the two stars have gone from funny banter to mean and personal insults. The Twitter post went viral, attracting the attention of the Jungle Cruise actor. Of course, Johnson couldn’t help but give a classic answer to the outlandish theory of the podcast, joking that he and Hart hate each other.

Perhaps his comment seemed to feed the beast, so he could create an additional Instagram post. To be honest, looking at the interviews of Kevin Hart and The Rock, one could understand how their friendly banter could be misinterpreted.

Hart constantly teased his co—star on the film-whether it was toasting his co-star on “Super Pets” because of buying a house for his mom, naming the worst movie “Rocks” or his exact impression of the “Hobbs and Shaw” star’s workouts. Hart wasn’t the only one getting shot; Rock teased Hart about giving out crappy birthday presents and chided him for not knowing his dog was named after the Hobbs & Shaw character. Despite the injections, Hart also revealed that he continues to work on projects with Johnson because of their excellent on-screen and off-screen relationship.

It is reported that the screen duo will team up again after DC League of Super-Pets for the third Jumanji film. At the same time, there are upcoming films from The Rock, including “Black Adam”, which we are looking forward to. Kevin Hart will appear in the Netflix series Me Time with Mark Wahlberg later this year and in Borderlands, which debuts in 2023. You can view our movie schedule for 2022 to find out which new movies are still coming out this year.