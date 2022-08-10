After Batgirl was disposed of, Warner Bros. I turned to what is happening with HBO Max and the movie “Black Canary”

We live in a strange time when it comes to upcoming DC movies. And Black Adam and Shazam are only a few months away! “Rage of the Gods” hit theaters, and last week there was shocking news that Warner Bros. Discovery decided to abandon “Batgirl”. This has caused many fans to worry that other DC projects are on the chopping block, including Birds of Prey (and The Fantastic Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), a spinoff of Black Canary, in which Jerny Smollett reprises the main character. Now Warner Bros. Pictures told how things are going with this particular superhero movie.

Like Batgirl once was, Black Canary was conceived as an HBO Max movie, not as a theatrical release. We found out that the Black Canary was on the way almost a year ago, and for those of you who were looking forward to this project, the good news is that it has not been postponed. A Warner Bros. Pictures representative told TV Line that “Black Canary” remains in development on HBO Max. There is still no specific schedule for the start of filming of “Black Canary,” let alone being released, but at least it is clarified that it is still in development, as is the HBO Max Green Lantern series.

When we met Dina Lance from Jerny Smollett in Birds of Prey, she was a singer at a nightclub owned by Ewan McGregor’s Roman Zionis, also known as The Black Mask, where she met Harley Quinn from Margot Robbie. Dina also inherited the genetic ability to sound scream from her late mother, but instead of using her power to protect the innocent, she largely distanced herself from society. However, the events unfolding in Birds of Prey prompted Dina to team up with Harley, Helena Bertinelli/Huntress Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Renee Montoya Rosie Perez and Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) to defeat the Black Mask. By the end of the film, Dina, Helena and Renee decided to form the title team of the heroines.

Along with Dina Lance (Jerny Smollett), who is returning to action, the spin-off of “Black Canary” is being written by Misha Green, and the two previously crossed professional paths in the TV shows “Underground” and “Lovecraft Country”. Back in May, Green said she was still working on the script, and Smollett said the move would allow more insight into Dina’s backstory and showcase the character’s martial arts skills. When Batgirl was filmed, the photos from the shoot showed that there should have been visual references to the Black Canary, but now we will obviously never see them in the finished product.

CinemaBlend will continue to share news about the progress of “Black Canary,” including whether it will eventually translate to a theatrical release (just like it did with “Blue Beetle”), as well as any major changes stemming from Warner Bros.’ new 10-year plan. DS films.