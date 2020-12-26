After Apple, Xiaomi is also removing the charger

Apple’s removal of the charger from the box was criticized by many people. With the leaked video, the contents of the Xioami box started to be finalized. Xiaomi will offer the Mi 11 model without a charger.

Xioami Mi 11 can be launched without charger

Apple has caused other phone manufacturers to change their strategy for the charger, as in many issues. Samsung has announced that it will not remove the charger from the box contents, but according to the leak, the Galaxy S21 family will not include a charger.

The Mi 11 model, which will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor, will be sold with 8 GB of RAM. In addition, the new model will appear with a Samsung 2K AMOLED display with 120 Hz support.

The Xiaomi Mi 11, which will feature a 108 Megapixel main camera, 13 Megapixel ultra-wide angle and 5 Megapixel macro lens, will be offered to users with 55W fast charging support.

The box video of the model, which is expected to be introduced on December 29, 2020, was leaked. The absence of a charger in the box of the Mi 11 model has been criticized by many users.

Although there is no official statement made by the company yet, analysts state that the models that will be released in 2021 will be available without a charger.



