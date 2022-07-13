After allegations of misconduct and a repeat interview, James Franco quietly landed a new role

Actor and director James Franco has had a long and successful career, including an Oscar nomination for his role in the film 127 Hours. But about four years ago, many accusations of sexual harassment were made against him, as a result of which he stopped appearing on screens. And after these accusations and a recent repeat interview, Franco quietly got a new acting job.

James Franco was relatively low, as various sexual harassment allegations came from ex-girlfriends, students, and even co-stars like Charlene Yee. His last major media appearance was a viral interview with Sirius XM’s Jess Cagle, in which he talked about some of these allegations and his professional fallout. But EW reported that Franco got another major movie role: in Bill Auguste’s film about growing up, “I, You.”

According to this report, James Franco will play a fisherman named Nicola in the upcoming film, which may be the beginning of the return of the 44-year-old former Oscar host. After all, he doesn’t seem to have shot anything new since 2019. He will star in the film “Me, You” together with Tom Hollander and Daisy Jacob. Franco made a statement about this new concert, saying:

I am very happy to take part in this phenomenal project and work with the legendary Bill August. I’m a big fan of his work, and “Me, You” is a really brilliant script.

This new role of James Franco is sure to attract the attention of many, especially since this is the first role he has received since the allegations of sexual harassment surfaced. Franco’s behavior became known in 2018 when five women accused him of inappropriate behavior when he was their mentor or teacher. Two of those students eventually sued Franco, and the Spider-Man actor eventually settled the case and later admitted to sleeping with the students.

The consequences continued when the actor of The Disaster Artist Charlene Yi said that after trying to leave the project, thanks to working with Franco, the producers offered to increase their role. Yi thought it was a bribe to keep her quiet by accusing Seth Rogen of complicity. Rogen later said that, most likely, in the future he will no longer work with James Franco, despite the years of their collaboration.

It should be interesting to see how James Franco eventually performs, and whether the “Pineapple Express” actor can achieve a full-fledged Hollywood comeback. Most likely, he won’t have the same people he could work with, since his role in “I, You” apparently demonstrates his more serious side. A historical play, apparently, should require Franco to dissolve into his role, rather than use his typical sense of humor of more modern characters.

“I, You” currently has no release date, but it is expected to appear sometime in 2023. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.