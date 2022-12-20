After Allegations of Abuse, Britney Spears’ Father and Ex Kevin Federline Are Apparently Talking Again and Working on a Project Together

It’s been a little over a year since Britney Spears was released from the custody of her father Jamie Spears in 2008. Although most of the time has been spent trying to regain her freedom, the former pop star is still embroiled in a feud with her parents. , sister and ex-husband Kevin Federline. Federline’s own relationship with his former father-in-law was uneasy after an alleged altercation in 2019 with Jamie led to a multi-year restraining order. However, these two must have left the past behind because they are apparently working on a new project together.

Jamie Spears has reportedly not seen his two grandchildren, whom Britney Spears shares with Kevin Federline, for three years since a domestic violence injunction was filed in 2019 after an incident between his grandfather and 13-year-old Sean Preston. However, Daphne Barak of The Daily Mail reports that Britney’s father and ex-husband are currently working on a book about fatherhood, and K-Fed allegedly plans to document their experiences regarding the “turmoil” the family has experienced. Barak reported:

Jamie and Kevin are talking to each other again. Indeed, Jamie agreed to talk because he wants to help Kevin, who is writing a book about his experience of fatherhood in such a turmoil.

Jamie Spears apparently hasn’t seen grandchildren Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, since the 2019 incident when the grandfather allegedly got angry when the teenager locked himself in a room. Spears reportedly broke down the door, and people reported at the time that “there was physical contact that scared and upset Sean.”

However, in the early years of custody, Jamie Spears told The Daily Mail that it was he and Kevin Federline who made decisions for the two boys, saying:

My relationship with Kevin gave them a sense of peace and protection. Kevin will tell you that too– we raised the children. I just did what I had to do, or felt like I had to do. I didn’t make any decisions myself– I, my assistant and Kevin were on the team. We could all take the kids to the doctor and to school.

Britney Spears’ father also spoke out about the controversial 13-year custody of his daughter. Jamie Spears defended his actions, saying he doesn’t know if she would be alive if it weren’t for his involvement, and that most people “don’t have a clue” what the truth is.

However, in 2021, the “Oh… I Did It Again” singer made a powerful statement about what she apparently went through under her father’s control, saying it was like human trafficking for sexual exploitation. She said that in addition to not being allowed to drive a car or drink a glass of wine, she was forced to work seven days a week, she was not allowed to get married or have an IUD removed.

The news that Jamie Spears has teamed up with Kevin Federline to write a book about fatherhood is definitely interesting, especially considering the K-Fed drama with Britney Spears in the last few months concerning their boys. We will need to see what happens from this partnership, but in the meantime, be sure to check out our TV program for 2023 to find out which shows will premiere in the new year.