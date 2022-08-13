After Abbott Elementary became a hit for ABC, creator and star Quinta Brunson takes an important step in business

The creator and star of the series, Quinta Brunson, who gained popularity on television with Abbott Elementary, found herself at the top of the entertainment world. And she received further recognition, receiving several Emmy Award nominations for her work on a comedy for freshmen. Now, after the teacher-focused sitcom became a hit for ABC, Brunson is taking an important step in the business that will have a big impact on her future career.

Quinta Brunson has signed a multi-year contract with Warner Bros. Television Group. According to Variety, as part of the deal, Brunson will create, develop and produce original TV content on various Warner Bros. platforms. This agreement even applies to the streaming platform HBO Max. To say that this is an important moment for Brunson would be an understatement. And don’t worry, Abbott fans, she will continue her work as the host, producer and writer of the ABC sitcom when this new deal takes effect. In connection with the news of the deal, the creative published a statement:

I am excited to expand my long-standing creative partnership with Warner Bros. With Abbott as our anchor, I’m looking forward to what we’ll create next.

This is the first exclusive agreement that the Abbott Elementary star has ever signed. Interestingly, she has been working with Warner Bros. TV for some time. A few years ago, she starred in an unseen pilot series called “The End of the World as We Know It”, and also repeatedly appeared in the comedy drama iZombie, both projects for The CW. Following the conclusion of this recent deal, the chairman of the WB television group, Channing Danji, praised the star and said that the company is “immensely pleased to continue [its] partnership with her” and is ready to “explore many future projects with her in the near future.” years.”

Given the quality of ABC’s workplace comedy, it’s interesting to think about what other Quinta Brunson shows might appear in the future. Can the audience see another pseudo-documentary or comedy, or can she turn around and play a few dramas? Also, will she try programming without a script? In the end, her style can certainly be suitable for any genre, as can her colleague on the set of hyphens Issa Ray.

In addition to securing historic Emmy Award nominations for Quinta Brunson and company. Abbott Elementary has established itself as one of the best comedies on television, receiving rave reviews and great resonance on social networks. Some critics and viewers have credited Abbott with reviving interest in sitcoms, although Brunson dismisses this opinion. Having risen to the top after a successful first season, Abbott returns with an even bigger and better season 2, which consists of 22 episodes. At this point, Brunson has hinted or two about next season without saying too much about it. One thing that won’t change is the chemistry of the famous cast, which, according to his co—star Chris Perfetti, made the comedy so special.

The second season of Abbott Elementary will premiere on September 21 at 21:00 Eastern Standard Time on ABC, and you can get the first one with a Hulu subscription. Meanwhile, viewers will have to wait until September 12 to see if Kinta Brunson and the ABC sitcom will receive any golden statues as they face stiff competition from other 2022 Emmy nominees like Ted Lasso and Barry. The premiere of the 74th Emmy Awards Ceremony will take place at 20:00 Eastern standard time on NBC, hosted by Kenan Thompson from Saturday Night Live.