After a shock diagnosis, husband Justin does not leave her side

Hailey Bieber has reached out to her fans with disturbing news. She was taken to the hospital after “experiencing stroke-like symptoms”. Her husband Justin Bieber in particular had to tremble during these hours.

Fans are very concerned about Hailey Bieber, 25. Singer Justin Bieber’s wife, 28, was apparently hospitalized a few days ago for a medical emergency. Now the model reports on Instagram about his state of health.

Hailey Bieber had a blood clot in her brain

In a statement on her Instagram story, Hailey Bieber writes, “On Thursday morning I was having breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke-like symptoms.” She was then taken to the hospital. She further explains to her followers: “They found that I had a very small blood clot in my brain that caused a slight lack of oxygen.” However, she fully recovered within a few hours.

“Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever experienced, I’m home and fine now and I’m so relieved and grateful for all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!” Bieber also thanks her fans “for all the support and love”.

Justin Bieber is ‘probably more traumatized than herself’

A few days later, insiders from Justin Bieber’s environment spoke to the US magazine “People” and reported how much the singer suffered from the incident. “When it happened there was a lot of panic. Justin texted everyone he knew asking everyone to pray for them and he stayed with them,” says an insider, adding, “He said, that he cannot lose her, that he wants the best medical care at all costs.”

Justin Bieber “would have done anything” to help his loved one. “It was a moment for both of them where they were reminded of their mortality and needed to focus on what’s really important,” the source continued. “He realized that Hailey is his rock and that she saved him from a dark time… and that he needs to cherish her every day. He will keep an eye on her and help her where he can. And he has everyone around him praying for their continued health. That shook him up.” Since then, Justin has been “probably more traumatized than herself,” insiders say.

Happily married since 2018

Model and pop star Justin Bieber have known each other since they were children and got engaged in July 2018 in the Bahamas. Two months later they were legally married in New York. In September of the following year, they exchanged their vows a second time at a large church ceremony with 150 invited guests.