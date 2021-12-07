After 6 Years of Career, VOISPER Band Officially Disbanded

The band under EVERMORE, VOISPER must convey this news to their fans. On December 7, 2021, the agency of the band VOISPER released an official statement via its official SNS, “VOISPER, who have been promoting for the past 6 years, will end their promotions as a group after releasing their upcoming album, ‘The Finale’.”

The decision was taken after in-depth discussions with the VOISPER members, who agreed to live their own dreams.

VOISPER, originally named North Incheon Ninteen, also expressed their gratitude to the fans who have provided support since their debut.

EVERMORE Entertainment as the agency also added that fans can always provide support for the dreams of each member in the future.