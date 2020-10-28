After 5 years, The Witcher story mod is finally ready

After almost 5 years of production, the Farewell of the White Wolf mod, which adds a new story to The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings, has finally been reportedly ready to be tried out. Expanding the epilogue of the CD Projekt Red franchise, the modification poses new problems for Geralt and Vengerberg’s Yennefer.

The mod, developed by a team of Poles (as well as the CDPR), is considered the greatest mission ever added to The Witcher 2, which had won about 4 hours of new journeys with the Enhanced Edition, launched in 2012, in addition to countless other modifications. Check out the official trailer for Farewell of the White Wolf below.

In the expansion, players are taken to relive the events of The Witcher epilogue, where Yennefer and Geralt manage to find peace after the events of the series and get married, gathering friends and very beloved characters of the saga. Farewell of the White Wolf will put the White Wolf to venture among several events of its happy ending, going through stories never before told and original narratives that give a new air to the plot.

According to Konrad Chlasta, Kamil Leniart and Patryk Adamkiewicz, the mod’s programmers, it will only be necessary for players to have The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings on their PC, since the material was entirely created using the game’s graphics engine.

The modification is available for free download on NexusMods, containing the step-by-step instructions for downloading it on the PC.



