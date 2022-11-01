African Grocery Store Chain Prepares To Shop With Cryptocurrencies

Pick n Pay, one of the largest supermarket chains in the Republic of South Africa, is preparing to implement the use of crypto money in shopping.

According to the news of the state television SABC, in the statement made by Pick n Pay, it was stated that the crypto money payment method, which has been successfully implemented in 10 pilot branches in the Western Cape province, will start to be tested in 29 branches as of the coming months.

South African Financial Sector Conduct Authority had previously recognized cryptocurrencies as an official financial product in the country. This legally paved the way for cryptocurrencies to be used as the main payment method in the country.

Pick n Pay has nearly 2,000 branches in total in the Republic of South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho, Namibia and Mauritius.

The transition to the use of cryptocurrencies in the market chain in question is expected to lead to the spread of this payment option in the region in the future.