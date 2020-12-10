Affordable Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite Introduced! Here are the Features

The affordable new member of the Xiaomi Mi Watch family, the Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite has been officially introduced.Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite features have been officially announced after ongoing leaks for a while. Xiaomi’s new generation smart watch model manages to come to the fore with its features.

What does Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite offer with its features?

Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite is installed on a 1.4 inch IPS LCD screen. Offering a resolution of 320 × 320 pixels, this color screen also offers 323 ppi pixel density values ​​to users.

The model, which also hosts 120 clock interfaces, is also powered by a 230 mAh battery. This battery includes 5W charging support according to the data described on paper. This battery, which powers the Mi Watch Lite, offers 9 days of use on a single charge.

Xiaomi’s price / performance-oriented smart watch also promises a usage time of up to 10 hours with GPS sports mode active.

The smart watch, which is said to come with built-in GPS, also has 11 different sports modes. In addition, the smart watch, which is resistant to water and dust up to 5 ATM, also hosts features such as sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, breathing exercise, call answering, weather information, notification and music player control.

On the connection side, the smart watch, which also supports Bluetooth 5.1, can also be used on Android and iOS devices.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite Price

For now, there is no official statement about the Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite price. However, also be offered for sale in Turkey is estimated to be smart time of the expected price of 45-50 dollars.



