Some time ago, it was revealed that Samsung is focusing on the Galaxy A32, which is expected to be an affordable 5G smartphone. Now, new details about this smartphone have started to appear on social media. This time, the affordable Samsung Galaxy A32 5G appeared!

Affordable Samsung Galaxy A32 5G

Judging by the images shared by the famous leak expert @ Sudhanshu1414 on Twitter, the Galaxy A32 5G smartphone is expected to take on the most modern design, somewhat reminiscent of the leaks of the upcoming flagship Galaxy S21.

The fingerprint scanner will be located on the side of the Samsung Galaxy A32 smartphone. If the front camera; With the drop notch on the front of the device, it will appear before the users. By the way, the use of the fingerprint scanner on the side may also indicate the use of an IPS screen, which will be a plus for new devices. The volume keys are located on the right side of the smartphone. If we look at the bottom of the device, it stands out that there is a speaker and a USB-C port.

Unfortunately, there is no further detailed information about the features of the Samsung Galaxy A32. However, it is likely that the device will confront its users with at least 4 GB of RAM and a large battery. Samsung loves this in the affordable device segment. The smartphone is expected to be launched in early 2021.



