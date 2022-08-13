Affordable Samsung Galaxy A04 Core spotted on Geekbench

Samsung’s new affordable phone, Galaxy A04 Core, has started to appear on benchmarking platforms. The new phone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset.

Introducing the new generation Galaxy Z series and wearable devices at the Unpacked 2022 event held on August 10, Samsung continues to expand its affordable smartphone range. Galaxy A04 Core, which is expected to be included among these models, started to appear on Geekbench.

Basic features revealed

The Galaxy A04 Core, displayed with the model number SM-042F on the benchmarking platform, will be a version of the Galaxy A03 Core, which was released last November, with minor improvements. However, the new phone, which is supported by the MediaTek Helio P35 platform and has 3GB of memory, manages to reach 802 points in single-core tests and 3556 points in multi-core tests.

In previous leaks about the Galaxy A04 Core, it was said that it would be powered by the Exynos 850 platform, but we can say that the MediaTek preference, which we encounter in affordable models, is preserved here as well. Although the details shared about the new phone are quite limited, it is expected to support the Android 12 operating system out of the box and have a single main camera sensor.