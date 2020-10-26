Affordable OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100 introduced!

After the OnePlus Nord series, it has been confirmed that it will come out with a new budget-friendly phone. OnePlus Nord, which came up with different concepts, announced the N10 5G and N100 models. Both phones will be launched simultaneously in the US and Europe. New OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100 features and price:

Budget-friendly mid-segment devices really attract attention in the world. OnePlus is also introduced with the 5G-enabled Nord N10 and N100 for this purpose. Let’s take a look at the details of the N10 5G model using Snapdragon and the entry-level N100 models.

Although the OnePlus Nord N10 5G is a mid-range phone, there is a Snapdragon 690. On the screen side, the phone has a screen refresh rate of 90Hz, 1080p resolution and a 6.49-inch screen. It has an LCD screen compared to the original Nord model. For this reason, the fingerprint reader is positioned on the back of the OnePlus logo.

The phone comes with a screen hole at the top left, and this screen hole offers users a 16 Megapixel camera. The Nord N10 5G has a quad camera setup on the back. The phone, which will attract attention with its 64 Megapixel main camera, also has an ultra-wide lens of 119 degrees. One of the other two cameras is a macro camera and the other is a camera that can only shoot in black and white.

The phone has a battery capacity of 4,300 mAh and is supported by fast charging. The phone has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. In addition, there are 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage options. 6 GB RAM option will be 330 euro, 8 GB RAM will be 380 euro.

The OnePlus Nord N100, which remains the entry level compared to the 5G version of the phone, offers 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. While the phone is powered by Adreno 610, it has a resolution of 900 x 1,600 pixels and a 6.52 inch LCD screen on the screen side. The phone has a triple camera setup and has a screen hole on the front. The main camera of the phone is 13 Megapixels, other cameras become a macro lens depth sensor.

The biggest advantage of this phone is that it has a longer battery life. The phone, which has a capacity of 5,000 mAh, supports fast charging up to 18W. The phone will have a 200 euro price tag.



