Affordable OnePlus 9’s name appeared

The OnePlus 9 series will likely be revealed next week. At this event, it is considered certain to introduce a third affordable option alongside the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro. It turned out that this model, known as OnePlus 9E or OnePlus 9 Lite, will be officially named OnePlus 9R.

The first name that brought this name to the agenda was the famous sensorist Evan Blass. Shortly after Blass mentioned the OnePlus 9R, another popular auditor, Ishan Agarwal, made a post confirming that name.

The news about the OnePlus 9 series is not limited to this. The color options of OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are seen in the post by OxygenUpdater. According to this; For OnePlus 9, Astral Black, Arctic Sky, Winter Fog, Bright Black and Gradient Purple color options will be available.

OnePlus’s first smartwatch is expected to be introduced along with the OnePlus 9, 9 Pro and 9R. OnePlus Watch is of particular importance as it is the company’s key to a new market entry.