After the AirPods Max, Apple’s latest product to its wireless headset family, eyes turned to the more affordable AirPods model. According to the information shared by a supplier, we can see the AirPods Pro Lite model.

Affordable AirPods Pro Lite coming from Apple

According to Korea-based technology media TheElec, Apple is working on a more affordable wireless headset without active noise canceling. The name of this device is expected to be AirPods Pro Lite, as has been included in previous leaks.

In the report, which stated that Apple is growing rapidly in the wireless headset market, it is underlined that it aims to further strengthen its current position, while it is stated that the AirPods Pro Lite model may be launched in the first quarter of 2021. The new model is thought to be 20 percent cheaper than the current headset. This indicates that the price of the AirPod Pro Lite without ANC feature will be in the $ 199 band.

It is stated that device tests will be carried out and mass production will start right after the new year. According to the report, this affordable model was expected to be released immediately after the introduction of AirPods Pro. However, one of the interesting details in the report is that AirPods Pro were postponed in order not to decrease the current sales potential when the users saw great demand.



