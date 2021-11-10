Affordable 5G: Nokia X100 introduced!

Nokia X100 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor and 5G support at a budget-friendly price was launched today.

Finland-based HMD Global, the official licensee of the Nokia brand, introduced the Nokia X100 today. The company, which launched the X series consisting of Nokia X10 and X20 earlier this year, appeared with the new member of the series, XR20, in July. The subject of the XR20, which was declared to have successfully passed the military conditions, was its robustness.

The Nokia X100 is similar to the XR20 in terms of technical features, although not in terms of durability. The screen of both devices, which supports Full HD, offers 1080P resolution. X100; It gets its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor, which is also used in the Nokia G50 and XR20.

Nokia X100 features

The octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor brings 5G connectivity to the phone. It is possible to say that the Nokia X100, which meets the graphics need for games with the Adreno 619 GPU, will show acceptable graphics performance for a mid-range phone. The Snapdragon 480 processor can go up to 2.0GHz CPU frequency.



The Nokia X100, which comes out of the box with a 6.67-inch 2400 x 1080P resolution display with 20:9 aspect ratio, is protected by Gorilla Glass 3 technology. The selfie camera of the smartphone, which has a quad camera array on the back, 48 Megapixels main + 5 Megapixels ultra wide + 2 Megapixels depth sensor + 2 Megapixels macro, is 16 Megapixels.

With the option of 6GB RAM + 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), the Nokia X100 comes out of the box with its 4.470 mAh battery; It also meets its power needs with an 18W wireless charger supported by Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology. The smartphone, which comes preloaded with the Android 11 operating system, also packs the 3.5mm headphone jack in its case.



nokia x100

Other features of the Nokia X100 include; There is a fingerprint scanner integrated into the power button, face unlock, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC support, USB Type-C port with OTG, 802.11 b/g/n/ac. In the meantime, it is worth adding that the smartphone will receive monthly security updates for 2 years.

Nokia X100 will go on sale in the US on November 19, with a price of 252 dollars.