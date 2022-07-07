AEW was lucky: Wardlaw pushed to win the TNT Championship

Coming out of the “Double or Nothing” pay-per-view, Wardlaw was supposed to get a monstrous boost from AEW, but the impending PPV of the “Forbidden Door” and the injury of Scorpio Sky forced All Elite to try to keep its momentum for later. This trick doesn’t always work in professional wrestling. Even the most indulgent crowd can forget how loudly they were ready to cheer for someone even a month or two ago.

That’s why wrestlers worry about how they will be received when they return from long-term injuries. There is no guarantee that the speed will be maintained for longer periods of time. If a wrestler is shown on TV every night, he has more opportunities to be remembered. If this is not the case, then the opposite is also true. Especially when Wardlaw was eliminated from the Forbidden Door card, despite injuries to CM Punk and Brian Danielson, among others, before the event.

However, when Wardlaw stepped into the ring during the release of Wednesday Night Dynamite on July 6, it seemed like no time had passed between that and the May 29 Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. In fact, almost 40 days have passed between War Dog crushing MJF on Double Or Nothing and his victory over Scorpio Sky at the TNT championship. It’s an eternity in professional wrestling. Yes, AEW detained him on television, forcing him to fight with 20 guards in a physical performance, but that’s not how stars are built. They are created with the help of special programs and big moments.

Winning the TNT championship on Wednesday night was one of the important moments for Wardlaw. This is his first title with AEW, and for him, as one of the few homegrown stars of the promotion, it means a lot. How he got to this point is also worth remembering. The long-term narrative that took him from despicable muscle for MJF to mega face champion was magnificent. There were nuances in it, and this is AEW in all its glory. It is also proof that All Elite can not only discover talents, but also develop them. It will always be the company founded by Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. Cody Rhodes and executioner Adam Page will always be able to claim the title of the first big stars of the company.

Nevertheless, it is performers such as Wardlaw, Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin who will lead AEW in the next stage. Right now, it’s OK to be a soft landing for anyone who WWE has given up on. However, ruin lies in this way. Just ask WCW and KICK. The Avengers have to give way to the Guardians of the Galaxy at some point, right? Signing contracts with wrestlers like Claudio Castagnoli makes sense, but AEW should also focus on developing talent within the company. So they were lucky. Thankfully, fans still wanted to cheer for Wardlaw, as they did after such a long stop after what was supposed to be a stellar moment on Double Or Nothing. AEW would be wise next time to strike the iron while it’s hot, instead of trusting the crowd, which will always be white-hot because of what is in the ring in front of them. Wardlaw is your new TNT champion, and who his next program will be with is incredibly important. It’s time for him to work with the stars of the highest echelon, raising him and the title in the process. Someone like Miro, who loves the TNT championship, would make a lot of sense to move forward.