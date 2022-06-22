AEW News: Rabbit explains Why She Wasn’t on AEW TV

Rabbit has not performed for AEW since the release of AEW Dark: Elevation on April 20 and told why on Twitter. She worked a lot of matches for the company, starting in 2020, and worked with Butcher and Wedge on television before she got an obvious injury.

She has become a regular contributor to AEW’s online show Dark and Dark: Elevation, performing with numerous female stars over the past few months. Most recently—at least online— the Rabbit was featured in Tony Storm’s debut match on the March 30 issue of AEW Dynamite. She lost that fight to Storm, who is going to fight Thunder Rose for the AEW Women’s World Championship at Forbidden Door. Since the beginning of 2022, Rabbit has often worked with Amy Sakura as a tag team partner, and has also appeared alongside Butcher and Blade during their tag matches.

Responding to Twitter user @Bjvanjames, who asked when fans would see her on TV again, The Bunny replied by writing the following on her behalf @AllieWrestling: “I’m injured now, but I’ll be back in the ring as soon as I’m all recovered.” She added a smiley face emoji and a black heart (naturally) for fidelity. She did not report the extent of her injury and did not name the timing of her possible return to the ranks.

This is just one of the most recent injuries that have occurred in the AEW lineup since Double Or Nothing with pay-per-view. SM Punk’s foot injury immediately comes to mind, but it is reported that wrestlers such as Adam Cole, Brian Danielson, Matt Hardy and Scorpio Sky, among others, have various degrees of illness. The timing is especially bad for All Elite as they try to put together a card for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door this pay-per-view weekend. They were already booking in crisis, given the immediate proximity to Double Or Nothing, and Punk’s injury created a vacuum in the map that affected almost every single match that fans know about at the moment. The new main event and tournament were created literally out of thin air and take place within the framework of two promotions on two continents.

Rabbit probably wasn’t going to participate in the Forbidden Door event itself, but AEW could definitely use her presence as Storm continued to climb the map and Athena debuted. Wrestling fans don’t have the longest memory, but they are responsible for some of the most horrific moments of the first few months of AEW’s existence as a company. It seemed that work had been done to position her as a talent who would do everything possible to win some time there, but the wind eventually left those sails.