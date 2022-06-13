AEW is Missing a Major Opportunity for Sonny Kiss Right Now

AEW may be a recognized advocate of inclusivity and representation in the wrestling world, but the company is missing out on a unique opportunity for them in the form of Sonny Kiss. During June, AEW held a video campaign, as the faces and voices of many of their talented performers emphasize “Everything” in All Elite. While this promotional video is important to acknowledge, it would be a mistake to ignore the capabilities of an industry titan like AEW when it comes to representing LGBTQ+.

Sonny Kiss is a transgender athlete who joined AEW in 2019 and appeared on the pay—per-view Double or Nothing the same year. Sonny has been working in the wrestling industry since 2011, and prior to All Elite Wrestling, she also appeared in season 4 of Lucha Underground. Although Sonny was one of AEW’s ideal contracts, she has not appeared on television since the end of 2020.

All Elite Wrestling can silence its skeptics and prove its support for both the LGBTQ+ community and their entire roster by giving Sonny Kiss the return to AEW TV she deserves. While AEW has made great progress over the years by introducing performers like Sonny Kiss and Nyla Rose—the first transgender woman to win a major U.S. wrestling championship—they have earned some degree of skepticism from the wrestling community after the controversial departure of other talents. such as Big Soul and Iveliss. AEW’s recent headlines when it comes to their gender and minority representation have been largely critical, as some wondered what would happen next to some of AEW’s talents. Sonny Kiss’s return to television will dispel some of the doubts that have crept into the minds of AEW fans.

This scenario also won’t be an undeserved comeback. Sonny Kiss is one of AEW’s oldest talents, he was introduced as a list member at the same press conference as Kenny Omega and the aforementioned Nyla Rose. While the differences between character, presentation, experience and athleticism are obvious factors, it is noteworthy that many of these first signers received opportunities that Sonny did not have. Kiss seems to have gotten even more lost in the shuffle after new names like Adam Cole joined the AEW list. Despite the fact that Sonny was one of those who helped launch the company, in Sonny’s last appearance on television, she was defeated by Kenny Omega in less than 30 seconds. Although this defeat proved that Sonny Kiss was willing to be defeated for the sake of AEW’s storylines, turning her into such an easily forgettable opponent for Omega did more harm than good. She could easily have lost after a longer and more respectful performance.

This defeat at the hands of Omega undermined the momentum that Sonny Kiss had built up against other big-name AEW opponents. In the end, Kiss was more than a placeholder, having proven herself in stellar performances in the ring with veterans such as Cody Rhodes and Chris Jericho. Since then, Kiss has been translated into the AEW series on YouTube. Even on this platform, she performed well. The fact that Sonny Kiss did not create problems for the company and did not become the subject of another dispute over the AEW contract speaks volumes about her professionalism. While her return would certainly be beneficial for AEW, which is perhaps even more important, Sonny Kiss’ talent deserves to be the center of attention in front of viewers.

AEW has all the tools they need to really change the landscape of the professional wrestling industry for the better. While the company’s efforts so far have certainly come from sincerity, LGBTQ+ members of the wrestling community should be provided with more than a few promotional videos as a demonstration of AEW’s continued commitment to inclusivity. After all, not all of AEW’s audience is watching their product on YouTube, but every member of AEW’s audience should have the opportunity to see what Sonny Kiss can do in the middle of the ring on a Wednesday night.