AEW announces the match for the crown of the interim champion among women in all tournaments

All Elite Wrestling continues to install a card for its All Out pay-per-view, which is scheduled for September. On Dynamite, the wrestling company announced six new matches for the upcoming pay-per-view, including two title fights. As part of this, the company named the women who will participate in the women’s World Championship, although the current champion will not participate in the match.

In an interview with Tony Schiavone on Dynamite, AEW women’s world champion Thunder Rosa announced that she could not defend her championship title. Despite her inability to compete, Rosa announced that a match for the interim AEW women’s World champion would be scheduled for All Out. Later in the show, AEW introduced four women who will fight for the chance to become the interim women’s world champion.

Tony Storm, Dr. Britt Baker, MD, Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida will take part in the four-way All Out match for the interim AEW Women’s World Champion. In the end, the winner of this match will face Rose in a unification match to become the undisputed champion. Both Baker and Shida are former AEW women’s world champions, who lasted 290 and 372 days in the championship, respectively. In All Out, Baker and Shida are aiming to become the first two-time women’s All Elite Wrestling world champions. On the other hand, Hayter and Storm are both eager to get their first taste of gold since joining the AEW list.

Heading into All Out, there’s a lot of animosity between these women. To become the current AEW women’s world champion, Rose defeated Baker back in March. A year earlier, Baker defeated Shida and became the women’s world champion. Over the past few weeks, Baker and Hayter have been regularly calling out Rose and Storm, who have been acting as a tag team called “Thunderstorm.” Announcing her inability to compete, Rosa wished Storm all the best, hoping that her dreams of winning gold would come true.

Dynamite also announced five additional All Out pay-per-view matches, which already included finals to crown the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions and Casino Ladder Match. Wardlow and FTR will compete with Jay Lethal and Motor City Machine Guns, who will make their AEW debut. Singles matches between Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs, Chris Jericho and Brian Danielson, as well as Christian Cage and Jungle Boy were also confirmed. It was announced that the team world champions AEW Swerve In Our Glory will defend their championship titles against The Acclaimed at All Out.

The annual pay-per-view is planned to have an incredible card, although AEW has plenty of room to keep adding decent matches. With a pay-per-view of just over a week, some AEW talents have plenty of time to still find their way onto the map, and for some feuds to make their matches official.

AEW All Out will be broadcast live from Now Arena on September 4, 2022.