aespa topped the MelOn chart with the song ‘Savage’, this is the reaction of Korean netizens

aespa managed to carve out their achievements by topping various music charts.

As fans know, on October 5 yesterday Aespa made a comeback by releasing their first mini album and music video titled ‘Savage’.

Only a matter of hours after its release, the song ‘Savage’ immediately ranked first on the MelOn Top 100 chart, beating the song ‘STAY’ by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber.

Not only the MelOn chart, the song ‘Savage’ also managed to top the Genie and Bugs charts, then the QQ Music chart in China, as well as the iTunes Top Album chart in a total of 17 countries.

In response to this, South Korean netizens gave their various comments on the theqoo site: