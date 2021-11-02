aespa Rilis Dance Practice ‘Savage’ Version ‘Squid Game’!

Still in the Halloween atmosphere, aespa still seems unable to shake off the hype from the famous Netflix series ‘Squid game‘.

Today, November 2, 2021, AESPA released a special dance practice video through their official Youtube channel.

Through the video, the four aespa members appear to be wearing the typical costumes of the staff in the ‘Squid Game‘ series, ranging from pink costumes, gloves to boots.

This dance practice video was also presented by aespa to celebrate the 100 million views they got in the ‘Savage‘ music video.

In order not to be curious, let’s just watch the aespa dance practice video version of the ‘Squid Game‘ below!