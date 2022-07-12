Aero Pro Mesh Wi-Fi Routers: Save Up to $280 with Prime Day Offers

The Prime Day 2022 sale has already begun, and the Amazon Eero Pro cellular Wi-Fi router line is currently available at great discounts. Amazon acquired Eero in 2019 for $97 million. In recent years, the company has also acquired other well-known technology brands, such as Blink and Ring, which produce cameras for home security. Eero’s cellular Wi-Fi routers, such as Ring and Blink, are also tightly integrated with Alexa skills.

Eero is known for its cellular routers that provide Wi-Fi connectivity 6. The cellular Wi-Fi system ensures uninterrupted communication in the home through the use of multiple routers. Due to the larger number of access points scattered over a larger area, users receive a strong signal and stable speed in corners inaccessible to a single router. Mesh Wi-Fi systems are ideal for large apartments and houses, and users can add additional routers to expand the coverage area, if necessary.

As part of Prime Day 2022, Amazon is offering big discounts on its Eero Pro mesh routers. The Eero Pro 6 is available for $148 for a single pack (up from $229), $259 for two packs (up from $399) and $389 for a triple pack (up from $599). As for the Eero Pro 6E, one router is being sold at a discount of up to $179 (compared to $299), a two-piece kit is available for $299 (compared to $499), and a three-piece kit costs $419 (compared to $699). Three-pack mesh Wi-Fi systems offer the biggest savings with discounts of $210 and $280 for the Eero Pro 6 and Pro 6E respectively. The cheaper Eero 6 and Eero 6+ models are also on sale, with both individual packages and multi-pack kits available, so it’s worth checking out all the Prime Day 2022 Eero Mesh Wi-Fi Router offers on Amazon.

How the Mesh Wi-Fi system Eero works

Eero Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems include Eero 6, Eero 6+, Eero Pro 6 and Eero Pro 6E. All of these routers support Wi-Fi 6, the latest Wi–Fi standard, providing faster speeds and better performance for multiple devices connected to the same network. The Eero cellular Wi-Fi system connects each router wirelessly with other Eero routers in the 2.4GHz and 5 GHz frequency range to provide a more reliable connection in the home.

While the Eero 6+ offers many of the features of the Pro models when considering the range, the Pro 6 and Pro 6E are better suited for large homes up to 6,000 square feet. Eero Pro 6 offers speeds up to Gigabit and can support more than 75 connected devices. It also includes a Zigbee smart home hub to control compatible devices and works with Alexa and HomeKit devices. As for the Eero Pro 6E, it is the only router in the Eero line that offers Wi-Fi 6E support, providing access to the new 6 GHz Wi-Fi band. Using the third band also frees up bandwidth in the 2.4GHz and 5 GHz bands for greater efficiency. In addition, the Pro 6E offers speeds up to 1.3 Gbps.

The cellular Wi-Fi Eero system is easy to set up: users just need to connect the router to the modem and configure it using the accompanying application. The app also allows users to check their internet speed and view a list of all connected devices and their data usage. Users can also diagnose and fix problems, set schedules with parental control, and create profiles for individual family members using the app. The Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi system is one of the easiest to set up, and for users who doubted switching to a Wi—Fi mesh network, Prime Day 2022 is the perfect time to switch.