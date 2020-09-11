Aelf saw 170% in hours with DeFi move

Aelf (ELF), a blockchain project that has existed in the crypto money markets since 2017, has exploded with the DeFi project it announced today.

With the official announcement today, Aelf announced the launch of the SashimiSwap, a version of SushiSwap. SashimiSwap, named after a Japanese dish like SushiSwap, is a new SushiSwap project developed by Aelf, according to the statement. It adopts the automated market maker model (AMM) like other types of swap products. It was stated that the SashimiSwap is not a SushiSwap fork and they do not share liquidity, while anyone can participate in staking and mining at SashimiSwap. The description used an “enhanced and simplified SUSHI” designation for SashimiSwap. It has been noted that the SashimiSwap is very easy to use and offers a seamless mining experience and high efficiency.

Following lf’s announcement, the price of the ELF token has increased dramatically. The token rose 170 percent from $ 0.093 to $ 0.25 within hours. At the same time, the 24-hour transaction volume of ELF reached 326 million dollars, breaking the all-time record.



