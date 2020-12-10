Advice from the Senator to Crypto Money Investors

Cynthia Lummis, who qualified for the US Senate this year, expressed her views on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in a new interview. Lummis, known to be a Bitcoin investor for a long time, both gave a message about regulations and gave some advice to investors in the market while making these statements.

Republican Party member Cynthia Lummis ran for the US Senate this year to represent the State of Wyoming. Lummis, who won the race, broke two different grounds with this victory: the first female senator to leave Wyoming and the first senator to invest in Bitcoin.

Lummis, who learned what Bitcoin is from his groom, made his first investment in 2013. Lummis, who managed to enter the US Senate after seven years, received great support from the cryptocurrency community. Many people think Lummis can educate other senators about Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. Lummis announced in an interview with the Washington Examiner that he already took this responsibility.

He will inform other senators about Bitcoin

Lummis said that one of his first roles in the Senate would be to provide a better service to retirees who want to invest. Mentioning that there is not enough variety in pension funds, Lummis wants to allow these citizens to create a larger portfolio.

Lummis, a member of the Republican Party, said that another job in the Senate would be to raise awareness among other senators about Bitcoin. During the interview, Lummis made the following statements:

“Informing Senate members about Bitcoin; I want to raise their awareness. I believe Bitcoin is a really good store of value. I think very few people know what Bitcoin is, how it works, what kind of relationship it has with fiat money. ”

In addition, Lummis thinks it is too early to regulate cryptocurrencies quickly. The Wyoming senator thinks that it will not be right to prepare a comprehensive cryptocurrency regulation in the next two years.

He gave some advice to cryptocurrency investors

The US senator believes that Bitcoin can be used not only by large corporate firms but also by small, individual investors. Stating that fiat currencies are losing value due to inflation, Lummis reminded that BTC has a limited supply of 21 million.

Expressing that Bitcoin can be used both as a value storage tool and an international payment tool, Lummis; He explained that BTC can be used especially for portfolio diversification. While saying this, the senator gave the following message to investors:

“I think (if there is to be invested in Bitcoin) it should be seen as part of the investment bag. I do not invest all my money in Bitcoin. How can I not keep all my money in cash; I would never invest all of my money in one single asset. “



