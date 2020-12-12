Advice from Bitcoin Bull Ray Dalio to Ordinary Investor

Bitcoin bull Ray Dalio gave some advice to investors on Reddit. Dalio emphasized the importance of portfolio diversification, and said that Bitcoin could function well in providing this diversity.

From Ray Dalio, CEO of Bridgewater Associates, who is also known as a Bitcoin bull, Reddit users have asked for some investment advice. The most emphasized subject of Dalio, who gave descriptive answers to the questions, was portfolio diversification. “What can an ordinary investor do to reduce the negative effects on the changing world and country order?” Responding to his question, Dalio first said:

“Invest your savings in a well-diversified portfolio. Add a mix of financial assets, currencies and other asset classes to your portfolio from various countries. Thus, your savings will not lose value and will be stronger against the incoming negative effects. ”

Dalio advised investors to resort to diversification against negative impacts and said historical cycles can shed light on understanding what is happening now. According to Dalio, historical cycles can make an important contribution in determining the possibilities that today’s events may lead to.

What about Bitcoin?

Saying that Bitcoin is a good tool for portfolio diversification, Ray Dalio said that BTC could be an alternative to gold. Stating that Bitcoin and some other digital currencies, which have limited supply in recent years, have similarities and differences with gold as a store of value, he said:

“The important thing is that these types of asset classes, including stocks, are diversified in the portfolio. Few people do that. ”

Stating that investors should not think narrowly, Ray Dalio also advised investors to stay away from stress:

“Don’t think narrowly, think broadly. Use historical cycles for comparison. Do not stress while doing all these. I suggest you meditate. “



